US Embassy In Kabul Urges Americans To Leave Afghanistan ASAP Due To Security Situation

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The US Embassy in Kabul called on American citizens to leave Afghanistan as soon as possible due to the security issues in the central Asian country, having published an alert statement on Saturday.

The American staff of the embassy in Kabul that can work remotely have already departed Afghanistan, in accordance with the order of the Department of State issued on April 27, which hinders timely assistance to US citizens in emergency situations.

"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options. Given the security conditions and reduced staffing, the Embassy's ability to assist U.S. citizens in Afghanistan is extremely limited even within Kabul," the statement read.

The embassy said US citizens in Afghanistan could use repatriation loans if they experienced difficulties in buying tickets for commercial flights.

Additionally, US nationals were reminded to enroll in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) so that the embassy could keep them updated in case of emergencies and inform of an evacuation flight in the future. Among the threats in Afghanistan, the embassy cited "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict, and COVID-19."

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence now as the Taliban have stepped up their offensive after international troops started a gradual withdrawal from the country, which was scheduled to be completed by September 11. The pullout was stipulated in the agreement the Taliban and the United States signed in Doha in February, 2020.

