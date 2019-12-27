UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Kazakhstan To Fly Flag At Half-Staff To Honor Crash Victims - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:36 PM

US Embassy in Kazakhstan to Fly Flag at Half-Staff to Honor Crash Victims - Statement

The US Embassy in Kazakhstan will fly its flag at half-staff to honor the victims of the Bek Air airline's plane crash, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The US Embassy in Kazakhstan will fly its flag at half-staff to honor the victims of the Bek Air airline's plane crash, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people aboard, crashed earlier in the day soon after takeoff.

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said that 12 people were killed and 49 were injured in the accident.

"In solidarity with and recognition of the Government of Kazakhstan's declaring December 28 a National Day of Mourning, the US Embassy in Nur-Sultan will fly its flag at half-staff to honor the victims of Bek Air flight #Z92100, which crashed this morning near Almaty," the embassy said on Twitter.

US diplomats said they were closely monitoring the incident and stood ready to provide assistance to Khazah authorities.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Interior Ministry Twitter Almaty Kazakhstan December From Government

Recent Stories

Sixty Percent of Registered Inmates of Nazi Death ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Navy Got 19 New Warships, Supply Vessels i ..

2 minutes ago

Renewed Probe by UK Regulator Reveals 10 Suicides ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Forecasts Increase in LNG ..

14 minutes ago

RPO Faisalabad holds open court

14 minutes ago

Eco-farming model of China good to increase yield ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.