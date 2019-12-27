US Embassy in Kazakhstan to Fly Flag at Half-Staff to Honor Crash Victims - Statement

The US Embassy in Kazakhstan will fly its flag at half-staff to honor the victims of the Bek Air airline's plane crash, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The US Embassy in Kazakhstan will fly its flag at half-staff to honor the victims of the Bek Air airline's plane crash, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people aboard, crashed earlier in the day soon after takeoff.

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said that 12 people were killed and 49 were injured in the accident.

"In solidarity with and recognition of the Government of Kazakhstan's declaring December 28 a National Day of Mourning, the US Embassy in Nur-Sultan will fly its flag at half-staff to honor the victims of Bek Air flight #Z92100, which crashed this morning near Almaty," the embassy said on Twitter.

US diplomats said they were closely monitoring the incident and stood ready to provide assistance to Khazah authorities.