US Embassy in Kenya Warns Americans of Terror Plot to Hit Nairobi Hotel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Terrorist groups in East Africa may be preparing to attack a major hotel popular with tourists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the US Embassy said in a warning issued on Thursday.

"Terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.

The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers," the warning said.

The warning urged Americans to plan ahead on how to evacuate their lodging in case of an attack.