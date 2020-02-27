US Embassy In Kenya Warns Americans Of Terror Plot To Hit Nairobi Hotel
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:00 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Terrorist groups in East Africa may be preparing to attack a major hotel popular with tourists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the US Embassy said in a warning issued on Thursday.
"Terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.
The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers," the warning said.
The warning urged Americans to plan ahead on how to evacuate their lodging in case of an attack.