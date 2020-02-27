UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Kenya Warns Americans Of Terror Plot To Hit Nairobi Hotel

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

US Embassy in Kenya Warns Americans of Terror Plot to Hit Nairobi Hotel

Terrorist groups in East Africa may be preparing to attack a major hotel popular with tourists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the US Embassy said in a warning issued on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Terrorist groups in East Africa may be preparing to attack a major hotel popular with tourists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, the US Embassy said in a warning issued on Thursday.

"Terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi.

The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travelers," the warning said.

The warning urged Americans to plan ahead on how to evacuate their lodging in case of an attack.

Related Topics

Africa Attack Terrorist Business Hotel Nairobi May

Recent Stories

MC Sukkur visits different areas

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus is treatable: Chinese CG

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 27 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Oil slumps more than 4.0% on coronavirus fears

3 minutes ago

PPL funds Sindh Instittue of Urology and Transplan ..

11 minutes ago

Supreme Court restores PML-N MPA

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.