US Embassy In Kiev Hopes For Close Cooperation With Ukraine's New Government

Fri 06th March 2020

US Embassy in Kiev Hopes for Close Cooperation With Ukraine's New Government

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The US embassy in Kiev said on Thursday that it hoped for close cooperation with newly-appointed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and his government.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, approved at an extraordinary session the new cabinet proposed by the newly-appointed prime minister.

"We congratulate Prime Minister Shmyhal on his appointment & look forward to working closely with him and his cabinet colleagues. We thank Oleksiy Honcharuk and his team for their productive collaboration over the past 6 months in support of #USUkrainePartnership," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

The new government was formed after parliament dismissed on Wednesday Oleksiy Honcharuk from the post of prime minister, which, in its turn, triggered the resignation of the entire cabinet. Rada's decision was made following about a month of turbulence in the government caused by the publication in January of a video with an alleged audio of Honcharuk speaking in negative terms about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that both himself and the president have a limited understanding of economic issues.

