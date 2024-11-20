Open Menu

US Embassy In Kyiv Warns Of 'potential Significant Air Attack'

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potential significant air attack'

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The US embassy in Kyiv warned Wednesday of a "potential significant air attack" and shuttered its doors, following Russia's vow to respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20," it said in a message on its website.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," it added.

"The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

Russia warned on Tuesday that it would respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory -- a first in the nearly three-year war.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP that a strike on Russia's Bryansk region on Tuesday "was carried out by ATACMS missiles" -- a reference to the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the attack showed Western countries wanted to "escalate" the conflict.

"We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia. And we will react accordingly," Lavrov told a press conference at the G20 summit in Brazil.

Washington this week said it had cleared Ukraine to use ATACMS against military targets inside Russia -- a long-standing Ukrainian request.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Russia Washington Alert Bryansk Brazil November Event

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

47 minutes ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

13 hours ago
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

CUI confers degrees upon 925 students

13 hours ago
 Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peac ..

Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine

13 hours ago
 'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables c ..

'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut

13 hours ago
 Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup tit ..

Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match

13 hours ago
 U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educat ..

U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..

13 hours ago
 Economic, political stability linked with curbing ..

Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago

More Stories From World