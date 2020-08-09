US Embassy in Lebanon Says Supports Peaceful Protests in Beirut, Calls Against Violence

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The United States Embassy in Beirut said on Saturday that the Lebanese people have the right to protest peacefully and called on all sides to refrain from using force amid the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

"We support them in their right to peaceful protest, and encourage all involved to refrain from violence," the US embassy tweeted.

The US diplomats also said that the Lebanese people have suffered enough and deserve leaders who would listen to citizens and introduce transparency and accountability in the governance.

Demonstrations resumed in the Lebanese capital on Saturday, with protesters blaming the authorities for Tuesday's blast in the Beirut port, demanding the resignation of the government and social reforms. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, over 230 people have been injured in clashes between protesters and the police.