UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Libya Denies Rumors On Delegation Visit To Benghazi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Embassy in Libya Denies Rumors on Delegation Visit to Benghazi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The United States embassy in Libya has denied news recently published by the Saudi Al-Hadath broadcaster on an alleged US delegation visit to the Libyan northeastern city of Benghazi to discuss the Libyan crisis.

On Sunday, the Al-Hadath channel wrote on Twitter, citing its sources, that the US officials have arrived in Benghazi to hold talks on a solution to the Libyan issue.

"There is no US delegation heading to Benghazi. These rumors are not true," the US embassy wrote on Twitter, replying to Al-Hadath's message.

The city of Benghazi is one of the strategical positions under the rule of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Meanwhile, the LNA's main rival, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), on Friday expressed its gratitude to the US for its efforts in achieving stability in the North African country. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the GNA's head Fayez Sarraj held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the necessity for a ceasefire and return to political talks.

In Libya, the confrontation between the GNA and Haftar's LNA has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past few months, the situation has escalated as the LNA advanced on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Army Twitter Visit Saudi Split Tripoli United States Libya Sunday Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

37 minutes ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.