US Embassy in Libya Denies Rumors on Delegation Visit to Benghazi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The United States embassy in Libya has denied news recently published by the Saudi Al-Hadath broadcaster on an alleged US delegation visit to the Libyan northeastern city of Benghazi to discuss the Libyan crisis.

On Sunday, the Al-Hadath channel wrote on Twitter, citing its sources, that the US officials have arrived in Benghazi to hold talks on a solution to the Libyan issue.

"There is no US delegation heading to Benghazi. These rumors are not true," the US embassy wrote on Twitter, replying to Al-Hadath's message.

The city of Benghazi is one of the strategical positions under the rule of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Meanwhile, the LNA's main rival, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), on Friday expressed its gratitude to the US for its efforts in achieving stability in the North African country. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the GNA's head Fayez Sarraj held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the necessity for a ceasefire and return to political talks.

In Libya, the confrontation between the GNA and Haftar's LNA has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past few months, the situation has escalated as the LNA advanced on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli.