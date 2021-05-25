US Embassy in Mali Warns Americans of 'Increased Military Activity' Amid Apparent Coup

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Mali is experiencing increased military activity in the capital Bamako amid reports that the military has conducted a coup and US citizens are advised to avoid travel in the city, the US Embassy in Mali said on Monday.

"The US Embassy has received reports of increased military activity in Bamako. US citizens are encouraged to avoid non-essential travel inside the city at this time, and monitor local media for updates," the mission said via Twitter.

Mali's interim government resigned earlier in the month, with the country's interim President Ba Ndau, having instructed interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government.

The two were arrested earlier on Monday by soldiers and transported to the nearby Kati military base, according to reports.

Instability in Mali began in August of 2020 when rebels announced the arrest of then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Later, the president announced his resignation and the dissolution of the country's parliament and government.

Former defense minister Ba Ndau was then appointed to be interim president and former foreign minister Moctar Ouane became interim prime minister after the parties agreed to an 18-month transition period.