MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The US Embassy in Minsk on Saturday demanded the release of Sergei Tikhanovsky, the husband of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, as well as other prisoners viewed by Belarusian human rights activists as political.

"A full year has passed since Syarhey Tsikhanouski was jailed and chances for a fair election evaporated. Set Syarhey and all political prisoners free, set terms of dialogue to lead to new elections, set #Belarus up for a better future," the embassy tweeted.

The diplomatic mission stated that in the past year "hundreds of political prisoners have joined him in Lukashenka's cells," and "countless more" have stepped up in their support.

"Set them free. Set #Belarus free. Let Belarusians have the future they want and deserve," the post further reads.

Tikhanovsky planned to run in the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, but because he could not submit an application in person while under arrest, his wife Svetlana ended up registering as a candidate. Though the election commission said that incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the race, the opposition claimed that Tikhanovskaya was the true winner, triggering mass nationwide protests.

Tikhanovskaya has since fled to Lithuania, from where she keeps rallying support from European leaders. Her husband is charged with plotting mass riots in Belarus and may face up to 15 years of imprisonment.