US Embassy In Minsk Calls On Americans To Leave Belarus Immediately - Statement

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2022 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The US Embassy in Minsk issued a statement to urge Americans to leave Belarus immediately.

"Do not travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus' border with Ukraine, COVID-19, and related entry restrictions," the embassy said in the statement on its website.

"U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately via commercial or private means," it said.

