UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Minsk Urges Americans To Exercise Extra Awareness Amid Regional Tensions

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

US Embassy in Minsk Urges Americans to Exercise Extra Awareness Amid Regional Tensions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The US Embassy in Belarus is urging Americans to be especially vigilant amid "tensions" in the region, particularly taking into account the situation around Ukraine.

"The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens to exercise increased awareness and vigilance regarding political and military tensions in the region. Concerning reports of further unusual Russian military activity near Ukraine's borders, including the border with Belarus, continue," the embassy said on Sunday.

It added that US citizens in Belarus are being advised to avoid demonstrations and to "regularly reevaluate possible departure plans in the event of an emergency."

In addition, the embassy reminded that the travel advisory for Belarus remains at level 4 (do not travel).

On Sunday, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of US direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members from the embassy in Kiev amid security concerns.

US citizens in Ukraine are being advised to leave using commercial transportation options.

A senior state department official said at a Sunday briefing that the US Embassy in Kiev was going to continue operating in an uninterrupted way, but the US will not be in a position to evacuate US citizens from Ukraine in case the security situation deteriorates.

The State Department also updated its travel advisory for Russia on Sunday, urging US citizens not to travel to Russia due to "ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine."

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Kiev Belarus Border Sunday Family Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2022

40 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th January 2022

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

1 day ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.