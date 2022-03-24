UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Moscow Continues To Be Locus Of Communication With Russia - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 12:54 AM

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State Dept.

The US embassy in Moscow continues to be a locus of communication with Russian counterparts, and Washington does not want it to shut down, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The US embassy in Moscow continues to be a locus of communication with Russian counterparts, and Washington does not want it to shut down, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Our embassy in Moscow continues to be a locus of coordination and communication with our Russian counterparts. We would not want to see that closed down," Price told journalists at a briefing.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Price

Recent Stories

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'b ..

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'biggest achievement'

2 minutes ago
 PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move ..

PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

2 minutes ago
 Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Pa ..

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

6 minutes ago
 Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensabl ..

Open Lines of US-Russia Communication Indispensable - State Dept.

6 minutes ago
 Russia among four candidates to host Euro 2028 and ..

Russia among four candidates to host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>