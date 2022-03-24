US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The US embassy in Moscow continues to be a locus of communication with Russian counterparts, and Washington does not want it to shut down, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Our embassy in Moscow continues to be a locus of coordination and communication with our Russian counterparts. We would not want to see that closed down," Price told journalists at a briefing.