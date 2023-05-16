UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Moscow Says Aware Of Reports About Arrest Of Former US Consulate Employee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The US embassy in Moscow said on Monday that it was aware of the reports about the arrest of its former consular employee in Russia.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that a former employee of the US embassy in Russia, Robert Shonov, was arrested in the city of Vladivostok by the Russian Federal Security Service and transported to a detention center in Moscow.

"We are aware of these reports and have nothing further to share at this time," the embassy told RIA Novosti.

On Monday, the Lefortovo court told Sputnik that Shonov was charged with crimes related to "confidential collaboration with a foreign state or international or foreign organization" aimed at undermining Russia's national security without actions constituting formal treason. Russian authorities have requested Shonov's detention be extended for three months. If found guilty, he faces up to eight years in prison.

