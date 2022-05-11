UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Moscow Says US Committed To Maintaining Communication Channels With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 09:14 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The US embassy in Moscow on Wednesday declined to answer questions from RIA Novosti on US Ambassador John Sullivan's visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry, saying only that Washington remains committed to maintaining communication channels with Moscow.

"The United States remains committed to open channels of communication with the Russian government, both to advance US interests and to reduce the risk of miscalculation between our countries," the embassy's representative told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier in the day that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov met with Sullivan to discuss "a number of issues on the bilateral agenda." A Sputnik correspondent reported that Sullivan spent less than 20 minutes in the ministry's building.

