UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Moscow Slams New Russia's Health Examination Requirements As 'Xenophobic'

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:28 PM

US Embassy in Moscow Slams New Russia's Health Examination Requirements As 'Xenophobic'

Newly adopted Russian health exams requirements complicate life in the country for foreigners, Spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow Jason Rebholz said on Thursday, calling the rules "xenophobic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Newly adopted Russian health exams requirements complicate life in the country for foreigners, Spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow Jason Rebholz said on Thursday, calling the rules "xenophobic."

The new law, designed to improve health safety in the country, is due to take effect on December 29. According to the law, all foreigners in Russia are required to undergo X-ray examinations and be tested for tuberculosis, syphilis, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases every three months.

"The U.S. Embassy wants to alert all U.S. citizens to a new xenophobic regulation that the Russian government is implementing to make it more difficult for foreigners living in Russia," Rebholz twitted.

On Tuesday, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) told Sputnik that the heads of a number of foreign business associations, including AmCham itself, sent a letter to the Russian government with a request to repeal the law on compulsory testing of foreigners, as it would complicate the attraction of foreign investment to Russia.

According to current legislation, foreigners are required to inform migration officials of their health status and do various tests, including for sexually transmitted diseases, only upon obtaining a temporary residence permit or a labor patent in Russia.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Alert Chamber December Commerce All Government

Recent Stories

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency us ..

EU agency backs Pfizer Covid pill for emergency use

53 seconds ago
 'Panic' in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead o ..

'Panic' in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead of Christmas

55 seconds ago
 New US Home Building up Most in 8 Months in Novemb ..

New US Home Building up Most in 8 Months in November Amid Fear of Interest Rate ..

58 seconds ago
 Australia nuclear sub deal in line with non-prolif ..

Australia nuclear sub deal in line with non-proliferation treaty: US official

3 minutes ago
 UN Chief Urges Reform of Global Financial System ' ..

UN Chief Urges Reform of Global Financial System 'Supercharging' Inequalities, I ..

3 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends launch of FINA World Swim ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends launch of FINA World Swimming Championships

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.