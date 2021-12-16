Newly adopted Russian health exams requirements complicate life in the country for foreigners, Spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow Jason Rebholz said on Thursday, calling the rules "xenophobic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Newly adopted Russian health exams requirements complicate life in the country for foreigners, Spokesman for the US Embassy in Moscow Jason Rebholz said on Thursday, calling the rules "xenophobic."

The new law, designed to improve health safety in the country, is due to take effect on December 29. According to the law, all foreigners in Russia are required to undergo X-ray examinations and be tested for tuberculosis, syphilis, HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases every three months.

"The U.S. Embassy wants to alert all U.S. citizens to a new xenophobic regulation that the Russian government is implementing to make it more difficult for foreigners living in Russia," Rebholz twitted.

On Tuesday, the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) told Sputnik that the heads of a number of foreign business associations, including AmCham itself, sent a letter to the Russian government with a request to repeal the law on compulsory testing of foreigners, as it would complicate the attraction of foreign investment to Russia.

According to current legislation, foreigners are required to inform migration officials of their health status and do various tests, including for sexually transmitted diseases, only upon obtaining a temporary residence permit or a labor patent in Russia.