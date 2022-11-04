UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Romania Helps Free American Woman From Human Trafficking - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Embassy in Romania Helps Free American Woman From Human Trafficking - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) personnel at the US Embassy in Bucharest worked alongside Romanian law enforcement to free an American woman and one other victim of human trafficking, the State Department said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, a US citizen informed the embassy that a friend was being held against their will in Romania, sparking a response by investigators, DSS Special Agent Joshua Vincent said in an official State Department report.

DSS received screenshots of messages from the victim's friend that identified her location and circumstances to use as evidence in the case, Vincent said.

"DSS shared the evidence with the Romanian Police who obtained an arrest warrant and conducted searches alongside DSS personnel.

After an exhaustive search, they recovered the American woman and one other woman being held against their will," Vincent said.

The two human trafficking victims were released within a matter of hours, Vincent added.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Shane Dixon commended the teamwork between embassy personnel and Romanian police to rescue the two women, according to the report. The Biden administration's National Action Plan identifies DSS as an integral partner in combatting human trafficking, exemplfied by this recent rescue, Dixon said.

Related Topics

Police Bucharest Romania Women From

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

9 minutes ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

21 minutes ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

21 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.