US Embassy in Romania Helps Free American Woman From Human Trafficking - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) personnel at the US Embassy in Bucharest worked alongside Romanian law enforcement to free an American woman and one other victim of human trafficking, the State Department said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, a US citizen informed the embassy that a friend was being held against their will in Romania, sparking a response by investigators, DSS Special Agent Joshua Vincent said in an official State Department report.

DSS received screenshots of messages from the victim's friend that identified her location and circumstances to use as evidence in the case, Vincent said.

"DSS shared the evidence with the Romanian Police who obtained an arrest warrant and conducted searches alongside DSS personnel.

After an exhaustive search, they recovered the American woman and one other woman being held against their will," Vincent said.

The two human trafficking victims were released within a matter of hours, Vincent added.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Shane Dixon commended the teamwork between embassy personnel and Romanian police to rescue the two women, according to the report. The Biden administration's National Action Plan identifies DSS as an integral partner in combatting human trafficking, exemplfied by this recent rescue, Dixon said.