US Embassy In Russia Announces Significant Reduction Of Consular Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:53 PM

The US Embassy in Russia announced that starting May 12 it would only provide consular services to US citizens in emergency situations, and would also cease non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US Embassy in Russia announced that starting May 12 it would only provide consular services to US citizens in emergency situations, and would also cease non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

"Effective May 12, U.S. Embassy Moscow will reduce consular services offered to include only emergency U.S. citizen services and a very limited number of age-out and life or death emergency immigrant visas. These service reductions are necessary due to the Russian government's April 23 notification of its intention to prohibit U.

S. Mission Russia from employing foreign nationals in any capacity. Non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease," the embassy said in a press release.

The embassy also called on US citizens present in Russia to leave the country before June 15 if their visa expires.

The US embassy expressed regret over the fact that it was forced to reduce consular work force by 75 percent because of "actions of the Russian government."

