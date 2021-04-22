UrduPoint.com
US Embassy In Russia Confirms Ambassador Sullivan Is Heading To Washington

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:10 AM

US Embassy in Russia Confirms Ambassador Sullivan Is Heading to Washington

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has left the diplomatic mission and is on his way to Washington, the US embassy confirmed to RIA Novosti on Thursday.

Sullivan will briefly travel to the United States for a family visit and consultations with the US presidential administration.

He is set to return to Moscow in the coming weeks.

"We can confirm that Ambassador Sullivan is on his way to Washington, DC," the embassy said.

