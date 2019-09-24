US Embassy in Russia Declines to Comment on US Visa Denial to Russian Delegation for UNGA

The US Embassy in Russia has declined to comment on US visa denial to members of the Russian delegation for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), qualifying it as an isolated case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The US Embassy in Russia has declined to comment on US visa denial to members of the Russian delegation for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), qualifying it as an isolated case.

"According to our rules, we do not comment on isolated cases of submitting applications for US visas," the embassy said in a statement, seen by RIA Novosti.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said that several members of the Russian delegation for the UNGA have been refused US visas. She has also refuted Washington's claims that the Russian nationals have failed to timely submit necessary documents. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Russia and the United Nations have to provide a touch reaction to the move, while senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev has warned that retaliative steps will be painful.