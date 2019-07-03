UrduPoint.com
US Embassy In Russia Offers Condolences To Families Of Russian Submariners Killed In Fire

Wed 03rd July 2019

US Embassy in Russia Offers Condolences to Families of Russian Submariners Killed in Fire

The US Embassy in Russia on Wednesday offered condolences to the families and friends of Russian submariners killed in a fire on a deep-sea research submersible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The US Embassy in Russia on Wednesday offered condolences to the families and friends of Russian submariners killed in a fire on a deep-sea research submersible.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that a fire on submersible killed 14 submariners, who got poisoned with combustion gas.

The submersible has been towed to the Severomorsk naval base in the north of Russia.

"The US Embassy in Russia offers its deep condolences to the families and friends of the submariners who died yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at these trying times," the embassy said on Twitter.

