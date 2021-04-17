US Embassy in Russia Received No Diplomatic Notes on Further Work in Russia - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The US Embassy in Russia is studying Moscow's announced response to US sanctions, but has not yet received diplomatic notes detailing the future work of the US diplomatic mission in Russia, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said in a statement seen by RIA Novosti.

"We have seen a message that appears on the website belonging to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and are reviewing the information therein, in consultation with Washington. We have not received any official diplomatic correspondence providing details of the Russian government actions against the diplomatic mission of the United States of America in Russia," the statement says.