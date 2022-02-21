US Embassy in Russia Says Issued Warning for Security Reasons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The United States embassy in Russia said that it had issued a warning for US citizens in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other cities for security reasons, Jason Rebholz, the embassy's spokesperson, told Ria Novosti on Monday.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Moscow warned its nationals about possible "attacks in shopping malls, metro and railway stations" in Moscow, St. Petersburg and in Russian cities bordering Ukraine, advised nationals to think about leaving Russia.

"In recent days a number of Russian media outlets have reported on a spate of bomb threats being made against Russian public buildings, including metro stations, in Moscow, St.

Petersburg, and elsewhere. The U.S. Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas. Out of an abundance of caution, and in line with our commitment to providing U.S. citizens with clear and timely information so they can make informed travel decisions, we published this Alert," Rebholz said.