US Embassy In Russia Says Spy Suspect Whelan Needs Extra Medical Care

The US Embassy in Russia warned on Monday that accused spy Paul Whelan, held in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, required outside medical help after his health deteriorated

"Paul Whelan is receiving basic medical aid in Lefortovo, but he needs more medical care than a pre-trial detention center can offer in his condition," the embassy said in a Twitter posting.

The diplomatic mission said it had appealed with Russian authorities that the 49-year-old be allowed to receive a consultation of an additional physician but it was rejected. The mission said he was feeling worse.

Whelan was arrested last December during what the Russian Security Service said was an act of espionage. He faces up to 20 years in a penal colony if found guilty. Whelan's brother said he had come to Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers revealed he had frequented Russia since 2007.

