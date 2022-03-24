US Embassy in Russia Will Find It Difficult to Operate If More Limits Come - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The US embassy in Russia will find it difficult to function if further limits are put on diplomatic personnel, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"There is not much to give in terms of our ability to continue with the functioning embassy in Moscow ... if there are further personnel limits placed on our embassy in Moscow," Price told journalists at a briefing.