US Embassy in Spain Warns Americans to Avoid Protests in Catalonia - Travel Alert

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US citizens should be aware that large demonstrations are expected in Catalonia this week and should avoid the affected areas, the US embassy in Spain said in a travel alert on Wednesday.

"Significant demonstration activity in Catalonia is expected this week in response to the verdict in the trial of 12 pro-independence Catalan leaders," the travel alert said. Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests."

Catalonia independence supporters from different cities of the region are headed to Barcelona to take part in a general strike on Friday. The demonstrations are planned in reaction of the Spanish Supreme Court's decision to impose lengthy prison sentences to Catalan politicians involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum.

The US Embassy said the demonstrations are planned around Spanish government offices, including a large gathering on October 15th at 7:00 p.m. local time in Barcelona.

Recent demonstrations have led to clashes with law enforcement and disrupted public transportation, including rail lines and road access to the Barcelona airport, the travel alert noted.

The US Embassy also advised monitoring local media for updates, considering alternate means of transportation and keeping a low profile during the period of the demonstration in Catalonia.