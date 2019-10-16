UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy In Spain Warns Americans To Avoid Protests In Catalonia - Travel Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

US Embassy in Spain Warns Americans to Avoid Protests in Catalonia - Travel Alert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US citizens should be aware that large demonstrations are expected in Catalonia this week and should avoid the affected areas, the US embassy in Spain said in a travel alert on Wednesday.

"Significant demonstration activity in Catalonia is expected this week in response to the verdict in the trial of 12 pro-independence Catalan leaders," the travel alert said. Avoid the areas of the demonstrations. Exercise caution if in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests."

Catalonia independence supporters from different cities of the region are headed to Barcelona to take part in a general strike on Friday. The demonstrations are planned in reaction of the Spanish Supreme Court's decision to impose lengthy prison sentences to Catalan politicians involved in organizing the 2017 independence referendum.

The US Embassy said the demonstrations are planned around Spanish government offices, including a large gathering on October 15th at 7:00 p.m. local time in Barcelona.

Recent demonstrations have led to clashes with law enforcement and disrupted public transportation, including rail lines and road access to the Barcelona airport, the travel alert noted.

The US Embassy also advised monitoring local media for updates, considering alternate means of transportation and keeping a low profile during the period of the demonstration in Catalonia.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Road Alert Barcelona Independence Spain October 2017 Media From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia f ..

46 seconds ago

Abbas Expresses Gratitude to Saudi King for Suppor ..

48 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, E ..

51 seconds ago

US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire ..

52 seconds ago

The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai co ..

54 seconds ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.