UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Sri Lanka Suspends Consular Services As Precautionary Measure

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

US Embassy in Sri Lanka Suspends Consular Services as Precautionary Measure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that it was suspending consular services for two days as precautionary measure after the embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV (nonimmigrant visa) passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday," the embassy said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Sri Lankan president had arrived at Velana International Airport in the Maldives. Rajapaksa signed his resignation letter on Monday, and was supposed to officially leave his post on Wednesday.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests over past weekend, provoked by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Twitter Maldives Visa Post Media All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

1 hour ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

1 hour ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 13th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.