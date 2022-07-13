US Embassy in Sri Lanka Suspends Consular Services as Precautionary Measure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The US Embassy in Sri Lanka said on Wednesday that it was suspending consular services for two days as precautionary measure after the embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services (American citizen services and NIV (nonimmigrant visa) passback) as well as all consular services on Thursday," the embassy said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Sri Lankan president had arrived at Velana International Airport in the Maldives. Rajapaksa signed his resignation letter on Monday, and was supposed to officially leave his post on Wednesday.

Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests over past weekend, provoked by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis.