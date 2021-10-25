UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Sudan Calls On Military To Free Detained Officials, Cease Violence

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The US embassy in Khartoum has called on the Sudanese military to immediately cease violence in the country and release detained officials.

Earlier on Monday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife were abducted by the military and taken to an unknown location while four cabinet ministers and several other politicians were arrested.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the capital of Khartoum to protest the military coup.

"We call for the military to immediately cease violence, release detained officials, and ensure the safety of Sudanese citizens demonstrating for democratic and civilian leadership," the embassy tweeted.

The diplomatic mission condemned the "forced removal of the civilian government" by the country's armed forces and "their actions to undermine the country's democratic transition."

