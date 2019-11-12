US Embassy in Tel Aviv Suspends Visa, Non-Emergency Services Amid Gaza Rocket Attacks

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The US embassy in Tel Aviv issued an alert on Tuesday that it has suspended all non-emergency services as a result of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

"visa services and non-emergency US citizen services are suspended for the remainder of the day (November 12, 2019)," the alert said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli military said it registered 50 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

The rocket attacks came after Israel conducted a strike killing Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al Ata.

The embassy warned that incidents may occur well beyond the Gaza Strip and urged US citizens to all precautions to ensure safety, including avoiding street gatherings and monitoring local media.

The embassy said that the US diplomatic mission in Jerusalem is working and can provide visitors all necessary services.

At least three people have been killed and 18 injured in recent fire exchange between Israel and the Gaza Strip, according to the UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.