US Embassy In Turkey Decries Terror Attack In Southeast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:59 PM

US Embassy in Turkey decries terror attack in southeast

The U.S. Embassy in Turkey condemned on Friday a terror attack in the country's southeast that claimed multiple lives

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :The U.S. Embassy in Turkey condemned on Friday a terror attack in the country's southeast that claimed multiple lives.

"We condemn the terror attack in Diyarbakir province," the embassy said in a tweet, referring to Thursday's PKK attack on a vehicle that killed seven civilians and injured nine others.

The embassy wished speedy recovery for the injured and conveyed condolences to the families for their loss.

"We urge for the end of these heinous attacks," it said.

The terrorist attack took place in Diyarbakir's Kulp district at around 6 p.m. (1500GMT), according to the Diyarbakir Governorship.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

