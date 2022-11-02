US Embassy in Ukraine Now Increased to Dozens of Personnel - State Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The US Embassy in Kiev has now increased its number of personnel, which now stands in the dozens, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Since we reinitiated operations out of our embassy in Kiev, that number, of course, has increased. It's now, fair to say, it's in the dozens," Price said.

"We can confirm there is a marine security guard attachment in Kiev working with the diplomatic security service to assist with Embassy security duties."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special military operation is solely targeting Ukraine's military infrastructure.