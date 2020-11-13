US Embassy in Ukraine Suspends Citizen Services Over COVID-19 Spike - Statement

The US Embassy in Ukraine has halted its routine services for American nationals over a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US Embassy in Ukraine has halted its routine services for American nationals over a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in the country, the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Friday.

"In response to the recent sharp increase of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, US Embassy Kyiv has suspended routine American Citizen services until further notice," the statement said. "We will continue to provide limited emergency services as resources and local conditions allow.

"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier tested positive for COVID-19, is now receiving treatment in hospital and continues to work from there, his office said on Thursday.

On Monday, Zelenskyy said that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and would self-isolate.The head of his office, Andriy Yermak, has also tested positive.

Health officials in Ukraine have confirmed at least 527,808 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University.