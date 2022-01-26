UrduPoint.com

US Embassy In Ukraine Urges Its Citizens 'to Consider Departing Now'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 10:08 PM

The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens in the ex-Soviet country to "consider departing now" as fears grow over a possible Russian invasion

"The US embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the embassy said in a statement, warning that the security situation "can deteriorate with little notice."

