US embassy in Ukraine urges its citizens 'to consider departing now'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens in the ex-Soviet country to "consider departing now" as fears grow over a possible Russian invasion.

"The US embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the embassy said in a statement, warning that the security situation "can deteriorate with little notice."