US Embassy In Ukraine Warns Americans To Avoid Holiday Protest In Kiev - Travel Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

US Embassy in Ukraine Warns Americans to Avoid Holiday Protest in Kiev - Travel Alert

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Americans should avoid a planned protest in Kiev on Monday to coincide with Ukraine's celebration of the Defenders Day holiday, the US Embassy said in a travel alert.

"Avoid crowds and demonstrations; Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests; Be aware of your surroundings; Monitor local media for updates; Keep a low profile," the travel alert  said on Friday.

The protest is currently scheduled to begin at Kiev's Shevchenko Park at about 4:00 p.m. local time on Monday and move to Maidan Square, the alert said.

More than 5,000 individuals are expected to participate in the protest, with a heavy police presence and major traffic congestion, the alert added.

