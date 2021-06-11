UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Embassy Issues Diplomatic Note To Moscow Over Lack Of Access To Imprisoned Trevor Reed

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:56 PM

US Embassy Issues Diplomatic Note to Moscow Over Lack of Access to Imprisoned Trevor Reed

The US Embassy in Moscow has issued a diplomatic note to the Russian Foreign Ministry to protest the lack of access to Trevor Reed, a former US marine who is currently serving a prison sentence in the country for police assault, the diplomatic mission's chargé d'affaires, Bartle Gorman, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The US Embassy in Moscow has issued a diplomatic note to the Russian Foreign Ministry to protest the lack of access to Trevor Reed, a former US marine who is currently serving a prison sentence in the country for police assault, the diplomatic mission's chargé d'affaires, Bartle Gorman, said on Friday.

In late May, Reed contracted COVID-19 behind bars. Recently, the Moscow Federal Penitentiary Service told Sputnik that the US citizen fully recovered and was discharged from the prison hospital.

"On June 10, following 16 days without consular access to imprisoned U.S. citizen Trevor Reed, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a diplomatic note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protesting our lack of access. Mr. Reed, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 25, has been repeatedly denied phone calls to his family or embassy personnel," Gorman said in a statement.

The diplomat added that Reed did not receive any of the letters his family had sent.

"We are gravely concerned about his health. The facility where he is hospitalized has repeatedly refused to provide even a single update or piece of information about his health for more than two weeks. Our constant requests for access to our citizen and updates about his medical condition have been ignored, a clear violation of both the bilateral Consular Convention and the international Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," Gorman noted.

Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in July 2020 for assaulting police officers who were called for during Reed's drunken row with two women in a Moscow street. Prosecutors said he assaulted the officers in the police car while they were taking him in for questioning, nearly causing a crash.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Car Vienna May June July Women 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

NYUAD study offers new insight into one of the mys ..

11 minutes ago

Haris Rauf becomes 2nd pacer to get 100 wickets in ..

30 minutes ago

27 face disciplinary or criminal charges for deadl ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa agrees to privatise troubled SAA airl ..

14 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new COVID-19 cases at fresh three-mo ..

41 minutes ago

326311 individuals complete vaccination course in ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.