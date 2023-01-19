US Embassy Monitoring Situation Following Reports of FSB Espionage Case

The US embassy saw reports that the FSB had opened an espionage case against a US citizen, but they had not received notifications from the Russian authorities and would be closely monitoring the situation, the US diplomatic mission in Moscow told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US embassy saw reports that the FSB had opened an espionage case against a US citizen, but they had not received notifications from the Russian authorities and would be closely monitoring the situation, the US diplomatic mission in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

The FSB informed on Thursday that it opened a criminal case against a US citizen under the article "espionage." The FSB reported that the US citizen was suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of Russia.

"We are aware of unconfirmed reports of a case regarding a U.S. citizen in Russia. Generally, the Russia Federation does not abide by its obligations to provide timely notification of the detention of U.S. citizens in Russia," the embassy said.

"Russian authorities also do not regularly inform the U.S. Embassy of the trials, sentencing, or movement of U.S. citizens detained in Russia. We have no further information to provide at this moment, but we are looking into the matter and will continue to monitor the situation closely," he added.