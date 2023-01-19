UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Monitoring Situation Following Reports Of FSB Espionage Case

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 10:35 PM

US Embassy Monitoring Situation Following Reports of FSB Espionage Case

The US embassy saw reports that the FSB had opened an espionage case against a US citizen, but they had not received notifications from the Russian authorities and would be closely monitoring the situation, the US diplomatic mission in Moscow told RIA Novosti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The US embassy saw reports that the FSB had opened an espionage case against a US citizen, but they had not received notifications from the Russian authorities and would be closely monitoring the situation, the US diplomatic mission in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

The FSB informed on Thursday that it opened a criminal case against a US citizen under the article "espionage." The FSB reported that the US citizen was suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of Russia.

"We are aware of unconfirmed reports of a case regarding a U.S. citizen in Russia. Generally, the Russia Federation does not abide by its obligations to provide timely notification of the detention of U.S. citizens in Russia," the embassy said.

"Russian authorities also do not regularly inform the U.S. Embassy of the trials, sentencing, or movement of U.S. citizens detained in Russia. We have no further information to provide at this moment, but we are looking into the matter and will continue to monitor the situation closely," he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Criminals From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was bet ..

Nawaz Sharif claims his four years’ rule was better than Imran Khan’s

10 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urges effe ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani urges effective strategy to combat Islam ..

5 minutes ago
 Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

Education basic right of every child: DC Kohlu

5 minutes ago
 UK King to Divert Excess Profits From Wind Energy ..

UK King to Divert Excess Profits From Wind Energy Projects to Public - Buckingha ..

5 minutes ago
 Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter ..

Alec Baldwin Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter Over Shooting on Movie Set - ..

5 minutes ago
 Private sector to get massive opportunities from I ..

Private sector to get massive opportunities from ITZ: MD PTDC

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.