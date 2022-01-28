US Embassy Needs Stronger Diplomatic Platform to Better Engage With Russia - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The United States would more effectively engage with Russia on a range of issues, including cyber dialogue and strategic stability, if it had more diplomatic staff at the embassy in Moscow, Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Friday.

"So there are many issues that we need to engage with the Russian government on, we would be in a much better position to do so if we had a stronger diplomatic platform here, but we're continuing to work on those (issues) with the Russian government," Sullivan told an online briefing.

He noted that there continue to be topics under discussion between Russia and the United States.

"We continue to have the New START treaty, strategic stability dialogue, cyber dialogue, the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal)," Sullivan said.

Last April, Moscow banned the US embassy from hiring Russian and third-country nationals. The move came after the US imposed sanctions on 32 Russian entities and individuals over alleged cyberattacks and other hostile acts, and ordered 10 Russian diplomats out.

A month after the ban, Sullivan said the US embassy would be unable to provide full consular services starting August 1.