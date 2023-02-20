The US embassy notified the Russian side about the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev primarily for security reasons, a source told RIA Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The US embassy notified the Russian side about the visit of US President Joe Biden to Kiev primarily for security reasons, a source told RIA Novosti on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of Russia's special operation and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Later, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States notified Russia about Biden's visit to Kiev a few hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes, but did not go into further details on the matter due to its sensitive nature.