WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) All personnel at the US Embassy in Iraq are secure and there are no plans to evacuate the mission despite attacks by pro-Iranian protesters, a State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

"US personnel are secure and there has been no breach. There are no plans to evacuate Embassy Baghdad," the spokesman said.