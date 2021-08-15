UrduPoint.com

US Embassy Reports Fire Inside Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) There are reports that fire has started in the Kabul airport, the US Embassy in Afghanistan said on Sunday.

"There are reports of the airport taking fire and we are instructing US citizens to shelter in place," the embassy said in a security alert released on Twitter.

