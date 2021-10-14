US Embassy Reviews Whelan Video, Sees No Evidence of Prison Staff Abuse - Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) US Embassy in Moscow personnel reviewed a video of an altercation between US citizen Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia for espionage, and prison staff, but did not see signs of abuse, the Whelan family said on Thursday.

"US Embassy staff looked at the video of the altercation. They did not see anything that caused them concern and believe that the physical contact the officer made with Paul, however inappropriate, was a misunderstanding," the Whelan family said in a statement.

Whelan's lawyer Olga Karlova also received a report of the investigation conducted by the Federal Penitentiary Service staff that reached a similar conclusion, the statement said.

In mid-September, Korolova told Sputnik the Whelan family called her and said Paul complained that he was hit by a junior prison employee. The prison administration denied the accusations, citing video showing no violence against Paul.

The Whelan family also complained that Paul has problems conducting phone calls with his lawyers as well as receiving parcels.

"Paul is allowed, like all prisoners in a strict labor camp, to receive four packages a year.When US Ambassador John Sullivan delivered Paul's quarterly package on his visit to see Paul (September 21), it was accepted by IK-17 prison staff (on September 22)," he said. "The package contained things like supplementary food, cough drops and a blanket for winter. So far, 20 kilograms of supplies has failed to appear."

Whelan is serving a 16-year jail term in Russia's Mordovia region in line with the Moscow court ruling last June. Whelan has denied the charges against him but did not challenge the verdict in the hope of being deported to the United States.