US Embassy Says 51 Russian Students Currently in US, Return Discussed With Study Sponsors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) There are 51 confirmed Russian schoolchildren in the United States at the moment on private educational programs that the US embassy in Russia is aware of and their return is being discussed directly with the programs' organizers, embassy spokeswoman Rebecca Ross told Sputnik.

The Russian ministry of foreign affairs has earlier informed of 74 Russian school students stranded in the US over the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

According to Ross, these students arrived in the US in fall for private study abroad programs that were discontinued due to COVID-19.

Ross said those of students who wanted to return home to Russia were discussing repatriation directly with the programs' organizers.

She also said that the embassy had provided all available information about these students directly to the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 13.

Ross said the US Department of State was working to ensure that all foreign nationals currently in the US have access to full and timely information about their repatriation options.