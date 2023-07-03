US Embassy Says Ambassador Tracy Visited Accused WSJ Reporter Gershkovich on Monday

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy got consular access and visited The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused in Russia of espionage in favor of the United States, the US Embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy got consular access and visited The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused in Russia of espionage in favor of the United States, the US Embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Tracy got consular access and visited the detained reporter.

The embassy confirmed to RIA Novosti Tracy's visit to see Gershkovich.