Open Menu

US Embassy Says Ambassador Tracy Visited Accused WSJ Reporter Gershkovich On Monday

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 08:12 PM

US Embassy Says Ambassador Tracy Visited Accused WSJ Reporter Gershkovich on Monday

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy got consular access and visited The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused in Russia of espionage in favor of the United States, the US Embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy got consular access and visited The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is accused in Russia of espionage in favor of the United States, the US Embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Tracy got consular access and visited the detained reporter.

The embassy confirmed to RIA Novosti Tracy's visit to see Gershkovich.

Related Topics

Russia Visit United States Media

Recent Stories

‘Bahwan’ wins Polish stage of UAE President&#0 ..

‘Bahwan’ wins Polish stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Pure ..

47 seconds ago
 Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered ..

Polish Plan to Launch Tank Repair Center Hampered by Lack of Spare Parts - Polis ..

8 seconds ago
 IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academ ..

IUB, SBP sign MoU for mutual cooperation in academia, industry

8 minutes ago
 DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flo ..

DC awards shield to driver for saving lives in flood

2 minutes ago
 Majority of US Backs SCOTUS Decision to End Race-B ..

Majority of US Backs SCOTUS Decision to End Race-Based College Admissions - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Ge ..

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza cal ..

3 minutes ago
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to martyrs

3 minutes ago
 Acting President writes PM to build martyrs monume ..

Acting President writes PM to build martyrs monuments

3 minutes ago
 NA achieves milestone by successfully completing p ..

NA achieves milestone by successfully completing parliamentary year as per sched ..

3 minutes ago
 After IMF deal, MCCI proposes 15-year policy under ..

After IMF deal, MCCI proposes 15-year policy under a Charter of Economy

13 minutes ago
 CM approves shrines renovation, expansion in Punja ..

CM approves shrines renovation, expansion in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing, Urban Development Punjab visits ..

Secretary Housing, Urban Development Punjab visits RDA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World