US Embassy Says Closely Following Case Of US National Leake Arrested In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

US Embassy Says Closely Following Case of US National Leake Arrested in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The US Embassy in Russia told RIA Novosti on Monday it was closely following the case of US national Travis Leake arrested in Moscow on accusations of organizing drug trafficking.

On Saturday, the court of Moscow's Khamovniki District told Sputnik that Leake, a rock musician and former US paratrooper, had been put in custody for organizing a drug trafficking business. He will remain in custody until August 6.

"The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater priority than the safety and security of U.

S. citizens overseas. We can confirm that Michael Travis Leake was arrested and is detained in Moscow. Embassy officials attended his arraignment on June 10. We will continue to monitor the case closely," the embassy said.

Leake came to Russia in 2010. Since then, the 51-year US citizen have taken part in several Russian music projects, including as a producer. Currently, he is a lead singer of the Lovi Noch' (Catch the Night) rock band.

