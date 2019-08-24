US Embassy Says Spy Suspect Whelan Barred From Independent Medical Exam in Moscow

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The US Embassy in Russia said on Saturday that a Lefortovo detention facility in Moscow , where US citizen Paul Whelan has been detained since December over alleged spying charges, would not allow the defendant to undergo an independent medical examination.

On Friday, the Lefortovo district court ruled to prolong Whelan's arrest for another two months. During the hearing, Whelan complained about his health he had not eaten since the previous evening and had taken painkillers. The judge called an ambulance, but paramedics determined that the suspect did not need hospitalization.

"Paul Whelan's health is at risk, but the Lefortovo detention facility is not releasing his medical records nor permitting an independent medical examination to take place," the embassy tweeted.

The US embassy called on Russian authorities to release Whelan so that he could travel back to the United States to receive medical attention.

Whelan, who is also a citizen of Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, was arrested in Russia in December on charges of espionage. If convicted, he may face from 10 to 20 years in prison.

A former US marine, Whelan has denied the charges and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he had frequented Russia since 2007.