US Embassy Says US Citizen Krivanek Departed Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) US citizen Sarah Krivanek, who has served her sentence in Russia for stabbing her partner, has departed the country, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti on Friday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Krivanek was sent to the US along with US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was exchanged for Russian businessman Viktor Bout.

However, Krivanek had already served her sentence and was subject to deportation from Russia in any case, unlike Griner, who had just begun serving her sentence.

"U.S. Embassy Moscow has been engaged with the case of U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek for more than a year. We have been in touch with her throughout the judicial process and coordinated with Russian authorities to facilitate her safe and expeditious return to the United States. We can confirm she has departed Russia," the embassy said.

