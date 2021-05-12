UrduPoint.com
US Embassy Spokeswoman Confirms She Is Among 10 Diplomats Expelled From Russia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:03 PM

Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow, confirmed to RIA Novosti on Wednesday that she is one of the 10 US diplomats expelled from Russia in a tit-for-tat move

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Rebecca Ross, the spokeswoman for the US embassy in Moscow, confirmed to RIA Novosti on Wednesday that she is one of the 10 US diplomats expelled from Russia in a tit-for-tat move.

"Yes, I'm on the list," Ross said.

Earlier in the day, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported that Ross was among the 10 diplomats declared personae non gratae by Russia. A Sputnik source in the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the report by saying that the United States refuses entry to the press secretary of the Russian embassy.

