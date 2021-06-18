US Embassy Staff in Kabul Teleworking Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The US Embassy staff in Kabul is teleworking amid a coronavirus outbreak in the compound that has already claimed the life of one local worker, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Afghanistan as we know is experiencing an intense third wave of COVID-19 cases throughout the country, in response to an outbreak on the compound, the embassy has adjusted operations...this includes requiring all staff to telework," Price said during a telephone briefing.

Price said he cannot confirm the number of COVID-19 cases among workers at the US Embassy in Kabul, be he said it is significant.