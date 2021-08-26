US Embassy Tells Americans Near Kabul Airport to 'Leave Immediately' After Explosion

The US Embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security alert urging the American citizens who are currently at the gates of the Kabul airport to "leave immediately" following the explosion attack and gunfire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The US Embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security alert urging the American citizens who are currently at the gates of the Kabul airport to "leave immediately" following the explosion attack and gunfire.

"There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire. U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time. U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately," the alert said.