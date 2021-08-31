The United States embassy to Belarus had to further reduce its staff on Tuesday at Minsk's request, the diplomatic mission said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States embassy to Belarus had to further reduce its staff on Tuesday at Minsk's request, the diplomatic mission said.

"More U.S. diplomats had to depart #Belarus today because of the regime's unfortunate decision to limit engagement and dialogue.

Whether in Minsk or elsewhere, U.S. diplomats will continue to support the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people. #StandwithBelarus," the embassy tweeted.

Earlier in August, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry proposed the US to reduce the number of its embassy staff to five people until September 1.